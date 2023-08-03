NewJeans’ Hanni Reacts to ‘Get Up’ Reaching No. 1 on Billboard 200: ‘ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!’

After a tight race to No. 1, NewJeans‘ second EP, Get Up, edged out Barbie: The Album for the top spot on the Billboard 200, dated Aug. 5. Following the news of the release going No. 1, the group’s Hanni took to NewJeans’ fan app, Phoning, on Thursday (Aug. 3) to share her excitement about the quintet’s latest achievement.

“Billboard 200 # 1 ??!!! ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! I don’t know how this could happen…Honestly I can’t believe the fact that Get Up is there,” she wrote. “Didn’t hit me yet but I am very happy and relieved that it’s there!! Not only for this album, but a lot of people helped and took a lot of time on all our songs so I’m just really happy to know that all of the effort and everyone who participated in creating this amazing album has been recognized!! Bunnies too, it’s hard to explain but I think you just know my feelings <3.”

The feat makes the girl group — which also consists of Danielle, Haerin, Hyein and Minji — the second all-female group to reach the chart’s summit in less than a year, after BLACKPINK’s Born Pink crowned the chart last September.

Get Up also marks NewJeans’ first entry on the Billboard 200, as well as its first No. 1. On the Aug. 5-dated Billboard Hot 100, tracks “ETA” and “Cool With You” debuted at Nos. 81 and 93, respectively, while lead single “Super Shy” rose to a new peak of No. 48.

NewJeans’ victory lap will take place at Lollapalooza Chicago on Thursday. Hanni, 18, expressed happiness at being on a U.S. stage for the first time following the album’s charting success. “Now today I’ll see a lot of people through the stage and connect through the music with everyone and I’m really gonna enjoy myself!!! To the fullest!!!!!” she shared on Phoning. “LOLLAPALOOZA JUST YOU WAIT!!!!! NewJeans is coming~!”

See Hanni’s message in full below.