×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

NewJeans Make Triumphant Return With Second EP ‘Get Up’: Stream It Now

Lead single "Super Shy" hit No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

NewJeans
NewJeans Courtesy of ADOR

Bunnies, the wait is finally over. NewJeans released its second EP, Get Up, to streaming on Friday (July 21).

Related

NewJeans "Cool With You"

NewJeans Play Angels & Watch Cupid’s Love Story Unfold in ‘Cool With You…

The 12-minute project features six songs: “New Jeans,” “Super Shy,” “ETA,” “Cool With You,” “Get Up” and “ASAP.”

“Super Shy,” the first single from the EP, is off to a strong start on the Billboard charts: The track hit No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. rankings following its July 7 arrival. “New Jeans,” the pre-release single done in collaboration with Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls, also debuted on both charts at Nos. 32 and 19, respectively.

The EP — which follows the group’s debut EP New Jeans and single album OMG — comes after the release of two cinematic videos for “Cool With You” starring Squid Game‘s HoYeon Jung and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Tony Leung on Thursday, and a video in collaboration with Apple for “ETA” on Friday morning. A music video for “ASAP,” the final visual for the album, is slated to premiere on July 26.

Get Up serves as a full circle moment for members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, as it arrives about a year after NewJeans made its formal debut as a group with the release of “Attention.” Up next for the girls is a performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, which also serves as the group’s first ever performance in the United States.

Stream Get Up below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad