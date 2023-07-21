NewJeans Make Triumphant Return With Second EP ‘Get Up’: Stream It Now

Bunnies, the wait is finally over. NewJeans released its second EP, Get Up, to streaming on Friday (July 21).

The 12-minute project features six songs: “New Jeans,” “Super Shy,” “ETA,” “Cool With You,” “Get Up” and “ASAP.”

“Super Shy,” the first single from the EP, is off to a strong start on the Billboard charts: The track hit No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. rankings following its July 7 arrival. “New Jeans,” the pre-release single done in collaboration with Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls, also debuted on both charts at Nos. 32 and 19, respectively.

The EP — which follows the group’s debut EP New Jeans and single album OMG — comes after the release of two cinematic videos for “Cool With You” starring Squid Game‘s HoYeon Jung and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ Tony Leung on Thursday, and a video in collaboration with Apple for “ETA” on Friday morning. A music video for “ASAP,” the final visual for the album, is slated to premiere on July 26.

Get Up serves as a full circle moment for members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, as it arrives about a year after NewJeans made its formal debut as a group with the release of “Attention.” Up next for the girls is a performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, which also serves as the group’s first ever performance in the United States.

Stream Get Up below.