NewJeans’ Danielle Sings Stunning ‘Part of Your World’ in Korean Dub of ‘The Little Mermaid’

The countdown to The Little Mermaid is officially on, with just three weeks to go until the live-action movie’s release. In advance of the film, fans have been treated to Halle Bailey bringing Ariel to life in a new way, and they’ve been dazzled by the star’s take on “Part of Your World.” And now, Korean fans of the animated classic have been treated to a snippet of the film’s iconic song courtesy of NewJeans‘ Danielle.

Fans got the first hint that Danielle may be stepping into Ariel’s mermaid tail when Disney Korea shared a teaser poster via Instagram on Monday. Jung Sanghoon and Jung Youngjoo were revealed as the Korean voice actors for Sebastian and Ursula, respectively, but the center silhouette was left blank for the leading role. “South Korea’s Ariel [is]…” the poster read, with the photo’s caption urging fans to guess to win merchandise items from The Little Mermaid. The guessing game didn’t last long, as many pinpointed Danielle’s silhouette in the comments.

Also on Monday, NewJeans fans found audio of Danielle singing the movie’s classic track “Part of Your World,” further providing that Danielle had been cast as Ariel for the live-action film’s Korean dub. The video was posted to YouTube but has since been removed due to a copyright claim.

Danielle’s casting as Ariel for the Korean dub of The Little Mermaid comes amid a series of wins for the girls of NewJeans. The K-pop stars were named ambassadors for both McDonald’s and Coca-Cola earlier in the year and have formed several partnerships with high-fashion brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton and more. Come August, NewJeans will be the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza.

Hear a snippet of Danielle’s version of “Part of Your World” here.