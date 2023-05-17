Fans Can Finally Hear NewJeans’ Danielle in the Korean Dub of ‘Little Mermaid’s ‘Part of Your World’

With less than two weeks to go until the release of The Little Mermaid, the Korean dub of the movie’s iconic song “Part of Your World” by NewJeans‘ Danielle arrived on Wednesday (May 17).

The video features the NewJeans member wearing an all-blue ensemble consisting of a light blue ruffled top and a sequined blue skirt, fitting in with the movie’s under-the-sea theme. Scenes from the live-action movie — which stars Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric — play as she delivers her passionate rendition of the track while she’s looking directly into the camera.

“Flippin’ your fins, you don’t get too far/ Legs are required for jumping, dancing/ Strolling along down a—/ What’s that word again? Street/ Up where they walk, up where they run/ Up where they stay all day in the sun/ Wanderin’ free/ Wish I could be part of that world,” the K-pop star sings in Korean.

Danielle’s version of “Part of Your World” comes amid several recent achievements for NewJeans. Earlier this month, Guinness World Records confirmed that the quintet — which also consists of members Minji, Hanni, Hyein and Haerin — became the K-pop act (solo male, solo female or group) to hit 1 billion streams the fastest on Spotify, after just 219 days of being a group.

NewJeans will also make its debut in the United States when it performs at Lollapalooza come August, and will release new music sometime this summer.

Listen to Danielle’s “Part of Your World” in the video above. The Little Mermaid arrives in theaters May 26.