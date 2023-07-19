NewJeans Play Angels & Watch Cupid’s Love Story Unfold in ‘Cool With You’ Videos: Watch

The arrival of NewJeans‘ second EP, Get Up, is imminent. Leading up to its release on Friday, the K-pop group — which consists of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — released two videos, a side A and B, for new track “Cool With You.”

Squid Game‘s HoYeon Jung stars in the side A video, and goes about life being completely invisible. Deciding to take a trip to the museum, Danielle shows a group the “Cupid and Psyche” oil painting by François-Édouard Picot, which tells the tale of Cupid leaving Psyche’s side before she woke up every morning. Shortly after viewing the painting, Jung sees a man who quickly becomes the object of her affections, and the girls of NewJeans play angels watching the forbidden love story play out.

In side B, Jung is visible to the man and their love story begins to unfold. Renown Hong Kong actor Tony Leung plays the antagonist in the video, and is shown to be envious of Jung — the moment he appears on screen, Jung’s lover can no longer see her and she goes back to being invisible. The girls of NewJeans sing on the chorus after the gut wrenching moment. “(It feels)/ Cool with you/ Cool with you/ Cool with you (It’s just)/ Cool with you,” Hanni and Haerin take turns singing.

The videos ends with Jung happening upon NewJeans, still dressed as the angels while dancing to the EP’s interlude and title track “Get Up”: “Get up/ I don’t wanna fight your shadow/ Meet me back in five if I matter/ To you/ Like you say I do/ So, get up/ I don’t wanna fight your shadow/ Meet me back in five if I matter/ To you/ Like you say I do.”

Get Up will arrive on July 21. Watch the videos for “Cool With You” below.