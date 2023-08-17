NewJeans Tap BTS’ Jimin for Energetic ‘ETA’ Dance Video: Watch

No need to wonder if Jimin is MIA, BTS ARMY — he made a rare appearance on social media thanks to recent Billboard chart-toppers NewJeans.

On Wednesday, members Hanni and Danielle of the K-pop girl group shared a video to TikTok of them dancing to their song “ETA” with Jimin in tow.

Hanni and Danielle appeared in the video wearing sporty T-shirts, mini-skirts and chunky sneakers to perform the upbeat track. “We can you go wherever you like/ Now where are you?” the girls lip-synch, stepping to the left and right to reveal the BTS member joining them in the song’s choreography. “What’s your ETA?/ What’s your ETA?/ I’ll be there right now, lose that boy on her arm,” the track blares, with all three hitting the hip-hop dance moves with ease.

Fans in the comments section couldn’t help but gush over the collab video, with one user writing, “Jimin rarely updates, once he updates [he’s] dancing with his younger sibling[s],” one user commented, referring to NewJeans’ connection to BTS through HYBE (the girl group is with independent label ADOR, which rests under HYBE). “I love how much energy he puts into dancing and it just matches their energy perfectly,” another TikTok user commented.

“ETA” was released as the third single from NewJeans’ second EP, Get Up. The song peaked at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while the album earned the K-pop group their first No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

See NewJeans’ video below.