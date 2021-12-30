Which ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performer Are You Most Excited to See? Vote!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 is just one day away, and Billboard wants to know who you’re most excited to see perform!

Billy Porter and Daddy Yankee will be pulling double duty as hosts and performers of the 50th annual televised New Year’s Eve celebration. While hosting the Central Time Zone countdown in New Orleans, Porter will deliver a new single on the riverboat Louis Armstrong on the Mississippi River in the city’s historic French Quarter. And for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve‘s first-ever Spanish-language countdown in Puerto Rico, Yankee will give a special hometown performance in San Juan.

Although LL Cool J and Chlöe had to pull out of their performances in Times Square, where 17-time host and the show’s executive producer Ryan Seacrest will be taking over with special correspondent Liza Koshy, Journey and Karol G remain on the NYC lineup.

Veteran host Ciara will get the Los Angeles party started with the help of DJ D-Nice and performers AJR (“BANG!” and “Record Player” with Daisy the Great), Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker (“Sk8er Boi” and “Bite Me”), Big Boi and Sleepy Brown (“The Way You Move” and “Animalz”), Don Omar (“Danza Kuduro” and “Se Menea” with Nio Garcia), French Montana (“FWMGAB” and “Unforgettable”), Macklemore with Ryan Lewis (“Can’t Hold Us” and “Next Year” with Windser), Mae Muller (“Better Days” with Polo G, who will perform “Rapstar” and “Smooth Criminal”), Måneskin (“Beggin’” and “Mamma Mia”), Masked Wolf (“Astronaut in the Ocean” and “Pandemonium”), OneRepublic (“Counting Stars” and “Run”), and Walker Hayes (“Fancy Like” and “AA”).

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will air live on ABC Friday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

As of Thursday, here’s everyone scheduled to perform. Vote for who you’re most excited to see below!

