Don Omar, Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne & More Join New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022 L.A. Party

After unveiling a lineup for New York and the first-ever event in Puerto Rico, ABC and MRC Live and Alternative announced Thursday (Dec. 16) the Los Angeles lineup for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the televised New Year’s Eve special will include performances by AJR and Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Don Omar, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windset, Mae Muller, Maneskin, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic, Polo G and Walker Hayes.

Reggaeton superstar Don Omar is set to take center stage with his all-time party classic “Danza Kuduro,” along with the TV debut of his Nio Garcia-assisted “Se Menea.” Avril Lavigne is expected to give fans a major ’00s punk flashback, joined by famed drummer and producer Travis Barker, for a medley of “Sk8ter Boi” and her new track “Bite Me.” And Australian breakout rapper Masked Wolf will perform his tracks “Astronaut in the Ocean” and “Pandemonium,” to name a few.

The L.A. party will be hosted by Grammy-winning superstar and five-time host Ciara. Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-winning actor Billy Porter will co-host the Central Time Zone countdown from New Orleans. Liza Koshy, who was the show’s correspondent in 2019, will make her return alongside Seacrest in New York. And, for the third consecutive year, Jessie James Decker will return as the Powerball correspondent.

In addition to the West and East Coast festivities, the 50th annual televised celebration will host its first-ever Spanish-language countdown live from Puerto Rico featuring global reggaeton star Daddy Yankee with a hometown performance in San Juan.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will air live on Friday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.