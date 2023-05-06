×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023 Opening Delayed by Weather

"The opening of today's Jazz Fest will be delayed by one to two hours," organizers wrote on social media.

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Atmosphere during the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 50th Anniversary at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 26, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

A line of strong thunderstorms, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph (about 97 kph), prompted organizers of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to delay the Saturday (May 6) opening at the Fair Grounds by at least two hours.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Dead & Company

Ed Sheeran

Lizzo

See latest videos, charts and news

In an announcement on Twitter, the festival told festgoers to “stay tuned” for more information and “See you this afternoon!”

Related

Matthew Healy 1975

The 1975's Matty Healy Spotted at Taylor Swift's Nashville Eras Tour Show Amid Dating Rumors

“Due to weather conditions, the opening of today’s Jazz Fest will be delayed by one to two hours. Please stay tuned for more information. See you this afternoon!” organizers wrote.

The festival is in its final weekend for its 2023 two-week run.

Saturday’s scheduled performers include rock band Dead & Company, R&B singer/musician H.E.R, alternative folk band The Lumineers, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, featuring The E Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, blues singer Keb’ Mo and gospel artist Anthony Brown and group therAPy.

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s final day is Sunday.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad