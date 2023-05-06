New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023 Opening Delayed by Weather

A line of strong thunderstorms, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph (about 97 kph), prompted organizers of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival to delay the Saturday (May 6) opening at the Fair Grounds by at least two hours.

“Due to weather conditions, the opening of today’s Jazz Fest will be delayed by one to two hours. Please stay tuned for more information. See you this afternoon!” organizers wrote.

The festival is in its final weekend for its 2023 two-week run.

Saturday’s scheduled performers include rock band Dead & Company, R&B singer/musician H.E.R, alternative folk band The Lumineers, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, featuring The E Collective and Turtle Island Quartet, blues singer Keb’ Mo and gospel artist Anthony Brown and group therAPy.

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s final day is Sunday.