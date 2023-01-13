Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead & Company to Headline New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival unfurled its 2023 lineup on Friday (Jan. 13) with Lizzo, Ed Sheeran and Dead & Company among the headliners.

Other big names at the top of the event’s roster include Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Allison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band and more.

The Louisiana-based fest will take place across two weekends from April 28 to May 7 at the Fair Grounds Race Course. Tickets packages come in either a three-day option for $240 on weekend one or a four-day option for $290 on weekend two, with additional early bird and VIP ticketing available while supplies last. Prospective attendees can buy tickets on the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s official website.

The seven-day festival will also feature the Congo Square African Marketplace, where concertgoers will find an array of original goods and crafting techniques presented by artisans ranging from the local to the international, as well as the Contemporary Crafts tents in Heritage Square and the Louisiana Marketplace highlighting the state’s vibrant culture.

Sheeran will take the stage in New Orleans in between dates on the upcoming North American leg of his Mathematics Tour, which sold more concert tickets in 2022 than any other act. At the end of May, Lizzo will also headline BottleRock Napa Valley alongside Post Malone and Lil Nas X.

Meanwhile, Dead & Co. will kick off their final tour just weeks after playing Jazz Fest with John Mayer and company starting the nationwide trek at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on May 19 and 20.

Check out the full lineup for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023 below.