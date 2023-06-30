×
×
What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

Let us know your favorite music release this week by voting in our poll.

It’s a jam-packed Friday (June 30), with some of today’s biggest stars gearing fans up for the long Fourth of July weekend by releasing new tracks to enjoy.

Olivia Rodrigo made her long-awaited musical return with her bloody good new single “Vampire,” Lil Uzi Vert treated fans to a whole new album with Pink Tape, Shakira and Manuel Turizo teamed up for a summer-ready single and so much more.

Which music release of the week will you be jamming to the most? Check out our Friday Music Guide here, and let us know by voting below.

