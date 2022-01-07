What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

2022 is kicking off with some seriously good new music.

This week, The Weeknd unveiled his highly anticipated new Dawn FM album, while Gunna returned to his Drip Season series with DS4Ever.

Former American Idol contestant Lauren Spencer-Smith reaped the rewards of TikTok vitality by releasing her ultimate breakup anthem, “Fingers Crossed,” and Father John Misty toes the line between romantic and cynical in “Funny Girl.”

Fresh off contributing a pair of songs to Disney’s Encanto, Sebastián Yatra kept the party going by releasing the sensual “Amor Pasajero,” while Maren Morris shines with her country-pop single, “Circles Around This Town.”

