Calvin Harris x Dua Lipa & Young Thug, SEVENTEEN & More: Which New Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

One of dance music’s biggest stars returned to the scene with the assistance of a pop star and a rapper, while a K-pop group emerged triumphant with a brand new album. But which release was your favorite?

Calvin Harris fans have been anxiously awaiting the follow-up to the DJ’s 2017 release, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, and the first taste of the new project has finally arrived after a near five-year wait. “Potion” is a collaborative effort between Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Lipa simmers on the sultry track, while the rapper provides an assist by rhyming about the debauchery that a good summer can provide. The result is a sweltering, soon-to-be hit that’s primed for dominating party playlists over the next few months.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN‘s highly anticipated album, Face the Sun, has arrived — and with it, tons of bangers. The 13-piece K-pop group initially went for the more sentimental on the album’s lead single, “Darl+ing,” which serves as a love letter and declaration of appreciation to their devoted fans. “Hot,” the second single from the project, provides exactly what its title suggests: heat. The global artists come into their own with electric energy, further cementing their star status in the K-pop genre and beyond.

Blackbear, Tate McRae and Eminem are also among those who offered new releases this week, but which one has been in your heavy rotation so far? Vote — or write in your own personal favorite — in our poll below.