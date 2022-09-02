From Ari Lennox to Romeo Santos, What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week?

September is officially upon us, music lovers. And with a new batch of music released on Friday (Sept. 2), there’s more than plenty to soundtrack the changing of the seasons. And as always, rather than waking us up when September ends, we want to know which new release you’ve got on repeat heading into Labor Day Weekend.

There’s Romeo Santos‘ new album Fórmula Vol. 3, with its top 10 Latin Airplay hit “Sus Huellas” and star-studded guest turns from Justin Timberlake (“Sin Fin”), Rosalía (“El Pañuelo”), Christian Nodal (“Me Extraño”) and more.

Plus, Ari Lennox unveiled her new EP Away Message, a quick precursor to her upcoming sophomore studio album age/sex/location (out Sept. 9), which includes lead single “Queen Space” featuring Summer Walker.

Perhaps you’re loving Lil Baby‘s new single “Detox” or “New Gold,” the funky team-up between Gorillaz, Tame Impala and Bootie Brown of The Pharcyde ahead of the animated band’s upcoming Cracker Island LP.

Charlie Puth also released his new post-breakup track “Smells Like Me,” the latest in his string of Charlie-era singles following “Light Switch,” “That’s Hilarious,” and the Jung-Kook assisted “Left or Right.” And speaking of eponymous albums, Yungblud unveiled his new set Yungblud featuring lead single “The Funeral,” The Cure-sampling “Tissues,” “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,” and WILLOW collab “Memories.”

Or maybe you’ve got something else cued up entirely in the realms of country (Jon Pardi‘s Mr. Saturday Night), pop (Ava Max‘s “Million Dollar Baby”), metal (Megadeath‘s The Sick, The Dying… And the Dead!) and more.

Vote for your favorite release in Billboard‘s weekly new music poll below, and let your voice be heard!