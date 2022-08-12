×
Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release This Week? Vote!

If you could pick only one, which would you have on repeat over the weekend?

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Jamie Nelson

New Music Friday this week is full of rap, with two female powerhouses stepping up to the plate for an album release and single, respectively, while a rising male rapper has returned with a brand new project.

Megan Thee Stallion announced and released her new project Traumazine in a span of just hours. Despite a quick release, the set sees the Houston rapper at her most vicious — and sometimes incredibly vulnerable — as seen on fiery tracks “Plan B” and “Ungrateful,” which then mellows into the soul bearing “Anxiety,” creating a multi-faceted body of work.

Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Freaky Girl” sees the rap icon doing what she does best — remixing old hits and reintroducing them to a new generation of fans. Where her 2014 track “Anaconda” revisited Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” “Freaky Girl” employs Rick James’ “Super Freak.” Minaj gleefully raps over the sample, which contains classic lyrics about her sexual prowess and of course, how no other girls in the game can compare.

Rod Wave‘s third LP, SoulFly, debuted atop the Billboard 200 albums chart last year, and now, the tender yet melodic rapper has returned his follow up, Beautiful Mind. The 24-track, 68-minute set further cements Wave’s sound and personality, which sees him embracing complex thoughts and tough memories over intense beats.

Anitta, NIKI, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers also return this week, but which new music release is your favorite? Vote in our poll below or enter in your personal favorite.

