The new music releases on Friday (Mar. 25) are packed with star-studded albums and high-profile collaborations — and while it may be hard to pick a favorite, we want to know what your top release of the week was.

From Machine Gun Kelly mainstream moment and Latto’s new album to J Balvin and Ed Sheeran’s bilingual collaboration, check out our list of this week’s new music here and let us know your favorite by voting in the poll below.