Future, Justin Bieber x Don Toliver, Kehlani & More: Which New Music Release Was Your Favorite? Vote!

It’s New Music Friday once again, and that means a slew of releases to kick off the weekend. One of hip-hop’s biggest rappers made his return, while a pop star tapped a close friend for a collab, and an R&B staple came back with a brand new album to put fans in their feelings. But which release was your favorite?

Future is back in the rap game and dropped his new album, I Never Liked You, the follow-up to his 2020 release, High Off Life. Though the effort naturally features all the normal trappings of rap music — dabbling in the excess, an impressive list of guests and booming bass lines — the rapper pulls a wild card and tries his hand at something more vulnerable, particularly on tracks “Wait For U,” featuring Drake and Tems, and “Love You Better.”

Fresh off a one-two punch of Billboard Hot 100 hits — “Peaches” with Giveon and Daniel Caesar, chart-topper “Stay” with The Kid LAROI — Justin Bieber has given his dedicated fans something else to bop to this month, releasing new track “Honest” with an assist from rapper Don Toliver. The track sees the pop staple honoring his wife Hailey Bieber, though the inspiration is nothing news. In fact, the singer said in a recent interview, “I think being inspired by my relationship has definitely produced some great music,” and “Honest” is proof.

Kehlani‘s new album, Blue Water Road, ushers in some of the R&B singer’s most personal and open-hearted songs to date. Letting her listeners in to see the complexity of her emotions, Kehlani combines stunning lyrical work with equally beautiful — and agile — vocal delivery. Features from Bieber, Jessie Reyez and Blxst also shine on the record.

