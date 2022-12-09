Lana Del Rey, SZA, Paramore &More: What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

We’re still two weeks away from Christmas but the gifts keep coming early for music fans with long-awaited albums and surprise singles arriving from their favorite stars. And as always, Billboard wants to know which new release you’re most grateful for this holiday season!

On Friday (Dec. 9), SZA‘s hotly anticipated sophomore album SOS finally arrived after a five-and-a-half year wait. Preceded by lead single “Shirt” and a tease of “Nobody Gets Me,” the studio set follows the recent Billboard cover star‘s smash 2017 debut album Ctrl, which spawned hits like “Drew Barrymore,” “Love Galore” and “The Weekend.”

Then there’s Lana Del Rey, who shocked her fans earlier this week with the surprise announcement of her upcoming ninth album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. The pop songstress even sweetened the reveal by unveiling the title track — a reflective, choir-backed ballad in the form of her early releases — in all its sweeping, wistful glory.

Polo G and Paramore also released new singles on Friday, with the rapper previewing his forthcoming project set for 2023 with “My All” and the pop-punk stalwarts unfurling “The News” ahead of their comeback LP This Is Why dropping on Feb. 10.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie, meanwhile, shared his combatively titled fourth studio album, Me vs. Myself, which includes collabs with the likes of H.E.R. (“Playa”), Roddy Ricch (“B.R.O. (Better Ride Out)”), Kodak Black (“Water (Drowning Pt. 2)”) G Herbo (“Last Time”) and more.

Vote for the new music you’re loving the most in BIllboard‘s weekly poll below.