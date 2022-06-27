×
New Kids on the Block & Salt-N-Pepa Reminisce on Their 1980s Style: ‘We Look Alright’

New Kids on the Block and Salt-N-Pepa joined Kelly Clarkson to review some of their fashion choices from the 1980s.

NKOTB on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.' Courtesy Photo

It was an iconic 1980s extravaganza on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday afternoon (June 27), when both New Kids on the Block and Salt-N-Pepa joined Kelly Clarkson to reminisce on some of their most beloved fashion choices from nearly 40 years ago.

Clarkson, dressed in a neon yellow and black patterned dress “to try and fit in,” shared a number of photos of NKOTB on the screen, in which the five-piece boy band is seen with in baggy, color-blocking outfits, complete with fluffy hair.

When asked if there are “any looks that you’d prefer to never see again,” Danny Wood owned his past looks by replying, “We look alright. Not bad.”

Salt-N-Pepa, meanwhile, called out a photo in which they were rocking their own merch. “Do you do that, though?” Clarkson responded, before revealing that she has a sweatshirt for her 2017 track, “Love So Soft,” that she loves wearing. “I have to wear it around my house, because I’m like, ‘What? I’m going to show up with my name on me?’ And maybe I will.”

“Why not?” Salt, a.k.a Cheryl James, encouraged Clarkson.

Watch the full interview clip below.

