First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Swedish House Mafia, TSHA & More

We’re seven days closer to spring this week in the dance world, as Daft Punk recognizes their breakup anniversary with a stream of a classic 1997 set, The Chainsmokers match their fastest rise to the top of Billboard‘s Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, Sven Väth talks to us about both his new album and the good old days in Ibiza, LP Giobbi details the intentions behind her game-changing Femme House tour, Moore Kismet gives a shoutout to five Black creators that inspire them, and California’s Lightning in a Bottle festival adds over 100 new artists to its 2022 lineup.

And regardless of the weather outside, you know there were new jams to heat up the dancefloor. Here’s some of the best of the bunch.

Swedish House Mafia feat. Sting, “Red Light”

Sound the alarm and put on the “Red Light.” It’s the return of Swedish House Mafia, but the game has changed. Following a successful run of singles with major pop and R&B artists Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake and The Weeknd, Steve Angello, Sebastien Ingrosso and Axwell are back with an unlikely feature: none other than rock legend Sting. They recorded the Police frontman performing his iconic vocals from 1978’s “Roxanne” anew, atop a tense and exhilarating dose of techno house. It’s a real ear-bleeder, so turn the speakers to 11 and thrash your way into the weekend. – KAT BEIN

TSHA, “Boyz”

TSHA’s star continues to reach new heights. The U.K. producer and Billboard Dance October 2019 emerging artist was announced earlier this week as the next contributor to the prestigious fabric presents compilation mix series. Among tracks by Elkka, Tom VR and Sally C, TSHA’s own offering “Boyz” leans away from her signature organic and emotive electronica. It’s bolder, tougher, clubbier — with blunt percussion and larger low-end meant for rumbling pitch-black rooms — yet, the crooning vocal layers and swirling synth breakdown are still very much her.

More than a career milestone, TSHA’s compilation (out May 6) represents a full-circle moment: Bonobo featured one of her tracks on his own fabric mix in early 2019. She hopes to pay it forward this time around: “I really wanted to introduce people to artists they’d never heard of before and make it a platform, just like Bonobo did for me,” she says. “He made people aware of me. A lot of the artists featured are ones who’ve randomly sent me music and they’ve always had an amazing reception, but some of them no one really knows about yet.” — KRYSTAL RODRIGUEZ

Quiet Bison, “26fe”

Hold on to your necks. Portland producer Quiet Bison just dropped a 30-track debut album that’s ready to chop heads and blow minds. Dawn is a massive effort that explores all manner of emotions, styles and complex rhythms. We chose to highlight track 15, “26fe,” which splits the album in half with a rapid injection of drum’n’bass beats, tempered with longing melodies.

“’Dawn’ is my biggest project to date,” he says on Twitter, “and it has captured the entirety of my life pre-covid and during. I became close with people I never thought and this is a sonic journey into my world. I’m so happy with how it’s turned out.” And so are we. – K.B.

Logic1000, “Can’t Stop Thinking About”

With her last pair of releases (“Safe In My Arms”/“YourLove” and In the Sweetness of You), Logic1000 crafted soundtracks for cozy mornings and post-club decompression — but now she’s ready to get back on the dance floor. Alongside the announcement of a massive world tour, the producer has shared new track “Can’t Stop Thinking About.” The U.K.-garage-inspired house tune recalls turn-of-the-millennium club goodness with its floating, echoing pads and filtered vocals, and it balances out those lighter features with spiking hi-hats and full, jubilant organ synths. Between the song’s deepness worth burrowing into and its sweet, catchy refrain, chances are you won’t stop thinking about it after first listen, either. — K.R.

Mura Masa feat. Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress & Shygirl, “bbycakes”

When Mura Masa produced PinkPantheress’s 2021 breakout single “Just For Me,” perhaps they both realized their partnership couldn’t be a one-and-done. As Mura Masa rolls out his upcoming third album, he’s again teamed up with PinkPantheress along with Shygirl and Lil Uzi Vert on new single “bbycakes.” Interpolating British trio 3 Of A Kind’s 2004 song “Baby Cakes,” this foursome turns the vintage UKG hit into a genre-swirling, bittersweet lullaby, matching PinkPantheress’s delicate vocals, Shygirl’s playful chorus and Lil Uzi Vert’s sing-rapping with a saccharine melody.

“I feel like ‘bbycakes’ is a future-facing record,” Mura Masa says. “Clashing U.K. with U.S., hard drill music with cute UK garage culture, underground with overground. Most of all it’s a mission statement for the vicarious and playful nature that I think popular music needs to be looking to in order to soundtrack those crucial moments of fun and hedonism in an increasingly cynical culture.” — K.R.

Felivand, “Butterfly”

Brisbane-based singer-songwriter and producer Felivand teams with producers Wes Singerman and Taydex on a dream-lover sing-along that’s easy, breezy and cool as spring. This is the kind of hazy mood you can get physically lost in, a sweet and psychedelic groove to help you fall in love with the place you’re at and the people you’re with. Thank Brooklyn-based animator Magdalene Kennedy for the trippy visuals. – K.B.