First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Disclosure, Logic1000, Zedd & Martin Garrix & More

This week in dance music: We talked to Sylvan Esso, Tiësto and Major Lazer about their 2022 Grammy nominations, Burning Man’s famed Mayan Warrior art car announced a coast-to-coast summer and fall tour, Rebecca Black and Pabllo Vittar were announced as co-hosts of a dance-forward Coachella afterparty, Above & Beyond contributed a sweeping soundtrack to a new documentary about climate change, ODESZA announced the release date for their fourth studio album, EDC Las Vegas dropped the lineup for its May mega-fest, we profiled Monstercat’s lead A&R Chelsea Shear, who’s working to foster diversity in the scene, The Chainsmokers earned their 20th (!) top 10 on Dance/Electronic Songs, and we broke down how to watch the livestream from Ultra Music Festival, which starts today (March 25) in Miami.

New music? Yes, that too! Let’s dig in.

Disclosure & Raye, “Waterfall”

The groovy garage vibes are smooth, and strong, on this latest tune from Disclosure and Raye. Funky drums, wompy synths and R&B-laced vocals from the English singer-songwriter bring our ears to higher states of bliss, particularly on the effervescent and mega-hooky chorus.

“Raye is such a dream to work with in the studio,” Disclosure says. “Best way to describe her is as a hook machine! You get the beat rolling and vibes going, and she gives you like five chorus melody options straight away… She makes writing the way we do so easy and enjoyable. We all knew within five 5 minutes we were gonna make a UKG summer sunshine banger, and that’s exactly what we ended up with. We all had London and it’s beautiful musical history in our hearts that day, and we hope that comes across to the listener.” The Lawrence brothers will have ample opportunity to get that point across and upcoming sets at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest and other live shows across the U.S. and Europe. – KAT BEIN

Logic1000, “Rush”

Logic1000 can’t miss. A month on from her previous, Billboard Dance-recommended release “Can’t Stop Thinking About,” the Berlin-based producer is back with a new track, “Rush.” Like so many of her other tracks, “Rush” is the kind of music that – though made for dancing – you can sit with and burrow into, even in its more melancholic moments. “Rush” feels like an underwater sojourn (with visuals to match) with rippling aquatic pads, pinging vocal clips and abyssal low-end, while moody breakbeats skitter like tiny crabs on the seafloor and a glowing, eel-like acid synth noodles around the place. In “Rush,” we’re content to stay and float around until well after our fingers get pruny. — KRYSTAL RODRIGUEZ

Zedd & Martin Garrix, “Follow”

What does a Zedd and Martin Garrix collaboration sound like? Oddly enough, it strikes a chord like some sped-up Radiohead, (giving very “Everything in Its Right Place” vibes), mixing Zedd’s signature clock ticks with a high-octane explosion of gritty synths. Add a bit of emotional vocal work, a beautiful sense of tension and dynamics, and a bit of 2012 no-holds-barred raver energy, and you’ve got one interesting and layered party track.

“After being friends for over 10 years, it was about time Zedd and I released our first song together,” Garrix, who’s playing at Ultra Music Festival in Miami this weekend, tweeted with a bunch of adorable photos of the pair throughout the years. The collab, out via Garrix’s STMPD Records, follows Zedd’s recent team up with UK brothers Disclosure. What’s next? We’re excited to hear. – K. Bein

Blond:ish, Francis Mercier, Amadou & Mariam, “Sete”

The history of “Sete” extends well beyond this release. Originally released in 1990 as “‘Sete Djon Ye,” the song was one of the first big hits from Malian musical duo Amadou & Mariam, the globally beloved married couple who’ve worked with stars like Coldplay, Sting, U2 and have helped bring West African rhythms to the world during their decades-long career. Today, their influence extends further into dance via this scintillating house remix by Blond:ish and Haitian producer Francis Mercier, who add groove, bounce and beach vibes for a thoroughly ecstatic edit. “It amazes us how other artists give our songs a new sound, especially the creative freedom they express in their work,” the duo say. “It’s impossible not to want to dance to this song. We love it!” “Sete” is out now via Insomniac Records. — KATIE BAIN

Seth Troxler & Jaden Thompson, “Talking Walls”

If the walls of your home could talk, what would they say? “Spectacular color choice!”? “This place is a mess”? “Another episode of Succession?” Seth Troxler and February 2020 Billboard Dance emerging artist Jaden Thompson take this question to the club on their new collab for Crosstown Rebels, “Talking Walls.” Prime for peak-time antics, “Talking Walls” is delightfully trippy and zany tech house that disorients its audience through its many sonic textures — including a whimsical circusy synth lead and mists of galactic glitter — that all blur together. Just when you’re off-guard, a grand, looming vocal sets in making casual observations about the walls watching you watch TV while time passes you by and people come and go while it lives on forever… when it’s not inducing unexpected existential anxiety, it’s quite cheeky. — K.R.

Jonas Blue & Sevenn, “Angles”

Sevenn and English star Jonas Blue join forces for a track that manages to bang heartily while also demonstrating a level of constraint in the drop that gives it a greater level of sophistication than most standard-issue party tracks. Sampling Booka Shade’s 2006 “In White Rooms” and encouraging lady listeners to “know your angles, girl” this one swells with a melody you can actually really dance to, and also marks a new era for Sevenn, who was the subject of a major Billboard profile earlier this year and recently signed to WME. — K. Bain