Neve Campbell Reacts to The Weeknd Name-Dropping Her on ‘Here We Go… Again’

Scream star Neve Campbell is referenced on a track on The Weeknd‘s new album, Dawn FM. But when she found out, she was a bit confused.

The Weeknd sings the lyric “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell” on “Here We Go… Again,” which features Tyler, the Creator.

The actress — whose latest film, the fifth title in the Scream series, recently relaunched the horror franchise with a $35 million opening — was asked about the album shout-out on her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week.

“How crazy is that? It’s pretty crazy,” she initially said, before admitting, “Well at first, my publicist told me, and she was like, ‘The Weeknd,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, which weekend? Last weekend?’ I had no idea what she was talking about.”

“And then I realized, ‘Oh, the guy who played at the Super Bowl! That guy!'” Campbell told Corden.

“Fellow Canadian. How cool,” she added.

Corden quipped, “I can only think he’ll be really disappointed if he knows that you described him as the guy from the Super Bowl, given he’s arguably one of the biggest and best-selling artists of his generation.”

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM dropped on Jan. 7, and it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

“I’m just so bad with pop culture,” Campbell said with a laugh.

Watch the clip below.