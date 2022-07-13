See This Incredible ‘Stranger Things’ Cornfield Art Honoring Eddie Munson

Eddie Munson may have dreamed of being a rock star, but at the end of the day, there’s no place like home. And for Stranger Things season four’s fan-favorite character, home was somewhere in central Indiana — where an astonishing one-acre cornfield art piece created by Stan Herd now exists in his honor, as shared Wednesday (July 13) on Netflix’s YouTube account.

The video opens with text that simply reads, “Somewhere in Indiana…,” before opening up into sweeping, bird’s-eye shots showing a massive piece of art printed onto a huge cornfield from all angles. Eddie’s blown-up face stares up from the ground into the sky, tongue sticking out and fingers touched to his head like devil horns. And of course, he’s wearing his Hellfire Club T-shirt.

All the while, the video is soundtracked by Metallica‘s “Master of Puppets” — aka the song Eddie, played by Joseph Quinn, performed in the Stranger Things season four finale episode. Spoiler Alert: His heavy metal moment helped the rest of the gang complete their mission of taking down this season’s main villain, Vecna, and came just before the D&D-loving teenager died a hero’s death while fighting off bat-like creatures in the Upside Down.

“Eddie, this is for you,” the video’s title reads.

Quinn just recently opened up in an interview about the soon-to-be-iconic scene, saying he was sad to read in the episode’s script that Eddie was going to die — meaning he wouldn’t be able to come back next season. “But if there’s a way to go out, it’s a pretty good one,” he said.

“I didn’t think I’d ever be able to fulfill this quite adolescent fantasy of being a rock star,” he added. “It was great fun, I remember finding it just so fun as a concept. The stakes are so high, and you feel them as an audience member, but to have that absurdity and levity — it makes for great viewing.”

See the Eddie Munson-inspired cornfield art, created by Stan Herd, below.