Nelly to Play New York State Fair for Second Year in a Row

The state fair will run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 this year at the fairgrounds near Syracuse.

Nelly
Nelly John Shearer*

Fans who missed Nelly at last year’s New York State Fair are getting another chance this summer. Organizers announced Monday (Feb. 21) that the Grammy-winning rapper will be back at the fairgrounds Aug. 31.

“Nelly’s show last year was one of the biggest in fair history, and we are fortunate to be able to bring him back so quickly,” fair director Troy Waffner said in a statement.

The state fair will run from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 this year at the fairgrounds near Syracuse. Chevrolet sponsors the concerts, which are free with fair admission.

With three Grammys and a roster of platinum and gold records, Nelly is known for tracks including “Hot in Herre,” “Country Grammar” and “Ride Wit Me.”

