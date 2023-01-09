Nelly Furtado Performs ‘Say It Right’ With Dom Dolla on Stage In Australia: Watch

Nelly Furtado is like a bird. She’ll only fly away, and come back at precisely the right time… as she did for her recent New Year’s Eve performance in Australia.

For her comeback party, the pop veteran performed a 35-minute set at Beyond the Valley, a popular camping fest set in rural Victoria, and produced by independent promoter Untitled Group.

Furtado’s career took flight in 2001 with “I’m Like A Bird,” which she followed with a string of pop hits, including “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right,” which won the Grammy Award for best female pop vocal performance. All of those numbers got a workout in front of an estimated 30,000 music fans.

Her return is accompanied with buzz. “Say It Right” is enjoying streaming bumps right now, thanks to uptempo reworks doing the rounds on TikTok.

To keep the throngs in a party mood, Dom Dolla welcomed Furtado on stage during his pre-midnight set, for a performance of “Say It Right” — the TikTok cut, mixed with Bicep’s “Glue.”

Check out the performance below from Beyond the Valley.

The Canadian singer and songwriter has five top 10 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including three leaders, with “Promiscuous,” “Say It Right,” and Timbaland’s “Give It To Me,” on which she features with Justin Timberlake.

Furtado last year made the journey to South America, where she’s said to have recorded new music and collaborated with Colombian artists. Also last year, she collaborated on stage with a star from her neck of the woods, fellow Canuck Drake, at the 2022 OVO Fest.

Bicep performed at Beyond the Valley, which took place in Barunah Plains, alongside a bill that included Denzel Curry, Diplo, Honey Dijon, Kaytranada, Bicep, Aitch, Yeat, Flight Facilities, Lime Cordiale, Patrick Topping and Charlotte De Witte.