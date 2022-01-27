Neil Young Radio Returns to SiriusXM After Spotify Removes His Music

SiriusXM is bringing Neil Young Radio back to the airwaves. On Thursday (Jan. 27), the satellite radio and broadcasting company announced that Young’s namesake show will be making a second limited run on the platform, and will feature exclusive stories and music from the veteran rock musician’s decades-long career.

Listeners will be treated to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s entire musical world, from his solo music and latest studio album, Barn, to his collaborative efforts alongside Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Concert broadcasts and song insights will be a staple on a channel, and celebrity guest DJs will also make an appearance.

“When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don’t hesitate to do it, again,” Steve Blatter, svp and general manager of music programming, said in a statement. “Outspoken, brave, and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans.”

Neil Young Radio, first launched in December as a limited-run channel, will continue the same format on SiriusXM’s Deep Tracks (channel 27). The program returns for seven days starting on Jan. 27. Fans who miss the first run or wish to listen again can stream it for a month on the SiriusXM app.

Sirius XM’s decision to reinstate Young’s radio show comes after the 76-year-old penned an open letter to his management team Jan. 24, saying he wished for his music catalog to be removed from Spotify because of vaccine misinformation on its Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” the rock musician wrote in the since-deleted message.

Young’s wish was granted. Spotify removed the singer-songwriter’s catalog from the platform on Wednesday. The musician penned two more open letters after the announcement. “Losing 60% of worldwide streaming income by leaving SPOTIFY is a very big deal, a costly move, but worth it for our integrity and beliefs,” he wrote. “Misinformation about COVID is over the line.”