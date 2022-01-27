×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Neil Young Fans Boycott Spotify, #CancelSpotify Trends on Twitter

Spotify announced on Wednesday (Jan. 26) that it is granting Neil Young's wish and removing the singer-songwriter's music from the platform.

Neil Young
Neil Young performs onstage at the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 6, 2015 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/GI

Spotify announced on Wednesday (Jan. 26) that it is granting Neil Young’s wish and removing the singer-songwriter’s music from the platform.

The decision came two days after the 76-year-old published an open letter, first reported by Rolling Stone, in which he requested that his catalog be pulled from the streaming service, due to the spread of vaccine misinformation on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote in the letter, which was addressed to his manager as well as the co-chairman and COO of Warner Records, which releases Young’s music through its Reprise Records imprint.

Young’s request was honored and Spotify removed the singer-songwriter’s catalog from its services. The musician penned two more open letters after the announcement. “Losing 60% of worldwide streaming income by leaving SPOTIFY is a very big deal, a costly move, but worth it for our integrity and beliefs,” he wrote. “Misinformation about COVID is over the line.”

Related

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera

Madonna Says She Wants to Go on Tour With Britney Spears & 'Reenact' VMAs Kiss

Explore

Explore

Neil Young

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Additionally, in light of the news, Sirius XM announced that Young’s namesake show will be making a second limited run on the platform, and will feature exclusive stories and music from the veteran rock musician’s decades-long career.

“When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don’t hesitate to do it, again,” Steve Blatter, SiriusXM svp and general manager of music programming, said in a statement. “Outspoken, brave, and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans.”

In support of the “Heart of Gold” singer, his fans have begun a boycott against Spotify, tweeting that they are canceling their subscriptions with the hashtags #SpotifyDeleted and #CancelSpotify, both of which were trending on Twitter.

We’ve compiled a few fan reactions who have rallied in support of Young. See them below.

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad