Neil Patrick Harris Apologizes for Mocking Amy Winehouse’s Death in 2011

Neil Patrick Harris is apologizing for an insensitive, elaborate joke he made about Amy Winehouse‘s death in 2011.

A resurfaced photo made rounds on the Internet this week, showing a buffet platter made to look like “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse” at the How I Met Your Mother actor and his husband David Burtka’s Halloween party, just a few months after the singer tragically died at age 27.

“A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago,” Harris told EW in a statement. “It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

On July 23, 2011, the beloved singer was found dead at the home in Camden Square northern London. It was later revealed she died of alcohol poisoning. While Winehouse’s powerful artistry was often overshadowed towards the end of her life by tabloid headlines about her struggles with substance abuse, it’s the music that’s ultimately lived on.

Her seminal 2008 album, Back to Black, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated March 1, 2008, and spent an impressive 173 weeks total on the chart. Winehouse won six Grammys, five of which from Back to Black. The album won best pop vocal album, and her song “Rehab” won best female pop vocal performance, song of the year and record of the year at the 50th annual awards ceremony. Winehouse won the best new artist Grammy that year.