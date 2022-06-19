Neil Diamond Sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ With Broadway Veteran Will Swenson at Boston Red Sox Game

Neil Diamond made a rare public appearance during the Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park on Saturday (June 18) to sing one of his most popular anthems.

The 81-year-old music icon — who retired from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease — stepped out during the 8th inning of the Red Sox’s battle against the St. Louis Cardinals to deliver a rousing rendition of his 1969 hit “Sweet Caroline.” Diamond last performed at Fenway Park in 2013, just days after the Boston Marathon bombing. “Sweet Caroline” has been an 8th inning tradition at the ballpark since 1997.

Related Neil Diamond Stage Musical Reveals Its Broadway Veteran Star

Explore Explore Neil Diamond See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Standing alongside him was Broadway veteran Will Swenson, who plays the lead role in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, which premieres at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre on Tuesday (June 21). The show is scheduled to hit Broadway this fall after its six-week run in Boston through July 31.

Diamond announced his retirement from the live stage in 2018 after canceling dates in Australia and New Zealand, citing his Parkinson’s diagnosis. “I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come,” Diamond wrote on his website at the time. “This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Watch Diamond perform “Sweet Caroline” with Swenson at Boston’s Fenway Park below.