Ne-Yo’s Wife Files for Divorce, Claims He Fathered Child With Another Woman

Days after accusing Ne-Yo of cheating, Crystal Renay has filed for divorce, dropping the bombshell allegation in legal documents that the singer recently fathered a child with another woman.

In a petition filed Monday (Aug. 1) in a Georgia court, Renay asked for a divorce on the grounds that her marriage to Ne-Yo was “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation” and that the singer had “committed the act of adultery.”

Explore Explore Ne-Yo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Those accusations were already public, after an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (July 30) in which Renay said she was “heartbroken and disgusted” with her husband’s alleged cheating with “numerous women.”

But the petition, which was obtained by Billboard, also included a shocking new allegation. After listing out the couple’s three children, Renay added: “There are no further children anticipated to be born or adopted as issue of this marriage, however, Respondent has recently fathered a minor child with his paramour.”

A spokesman for Ne-Yo did not immediately return a request for comment.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the singer vowed not to address the split publicly: “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Other than the new accusation of a child born out of wedlock, the petition did not contain many details. Renay is seeking primary physical custody of the couple’s three children, along with joint legal custody – meaning the children will live with her, but the couple will share decision-making power. She’s also seeking child support and alimony, though the petition did not specify how much.

After getting married in 2016, the pair came close to divorcing in 2020 and started a trial separation, but eventually renewed their vows elaborate Las Vegas ceremony in April 2022. In the new filing, Renay said the couple had split once more on July 22.

Read the entire petition below: