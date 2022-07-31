Ne-Yo Asks for Privacy Amid Cheating Accusations From Wife

Ne-Yo‘s wife, Crystal Renay, says she will not be staying with her husband after claiming he has been unfaithful to her for eight years.

Renay shared a personal update about her marriage with Ne-Yo on social media on Saturday (July 30), telling followers that saying she is “heartbroken and disgusted” over the situation would be an “understatement.”

“For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” Ne-Yo responded on Twitter Sunday afternoon (July 31), a day after Renay posted a lengthy note on Instagram. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

On Saturday, Renay had written: “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t,” she said of the allegations. “I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern. I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

Ne-Yo recently addressed prior marital problems he endured with Renay in an interview with Billboard. Earlier this month, while speaking about new album Self-Explanatory, he said, “It’s no secret that during the course of the pandemic” the pair were briefly considering divorce. But he said the couple, who wed in 2016 and renewed their vows in 2022, worked it out at the time.

“It took the pandemic for us to really sit and have those necessary, yet really uncomfortable conversations … Those situations for whatever reason always make for incredible song lyrics. A lot of those song lyrics are on this album,” the R&B singer had said of the experience with his wife.

The pair welcomed their third child together last year, in June 2021. Ne-Yo is also the father of two more children from a previous relationship.

See Crystal’s note and Ne-Yo’s response from this weekend below.