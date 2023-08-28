NCT Reunites for Fourth Album ‘Golden Age’: Stream It Now

NCT’s new album is a family affair. On Monday (Aug. 28), the K-pop group — which consists of subdivisions NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT U, NCT DoJaeJung and WayV — released its fourth studio album, Golden Age, on streaming services.

The album contains 10 tracks, all of which feature different combinations of the members across group subunits. For “Baggy Jeans,” members Taeyong, Ten, Doyoung, Jaehyun and Mark step up to the plate for a high-energy hip-hop song that sees each of them flexing their unique flow, and of course, their stylish clothing. (A music video for the track also arrived with the album’s release on Monday.)

The other songs on the album are “PADO” (Johnny, Taeyong, Jaehyun, Mark, Xiaojun, Hendery and Haechan), “Interlude: Oasis” (Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jaemin and Chenle), “The BAT” (Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Jungwoo, Hendery, Jeno and Jisung), “Alley Oop” (Yuta, Winwin, Jaemin, Jeno, Hendery, Yangyang and Jisung), “That’s Not Fair” (Johnny, Taeyong, Ten, Mark, Jeno and Yangyang), “Kangaroo (Taeil, Kun, Renjun, Yangyang, Chenle and Jisung), “Not Your Fault” (Taeil, Kun, Doyoung, Ten, Jungwoo, Xiaojun, Renjun), “Call D” (Ten and Taeyong) and the title track, which includes all 20 members.

Golden Age marks the first album NCT has released since 2021’s Universe – The 3rd Album. That set crowned Billboard‘s World Albums chart, and peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200.

Stream Golden Age below, and watch the visual for “Baggy Jeans” in the video above.