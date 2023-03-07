NCT Dream Announce Debut U.S. Headlining Tour

NCT Dream announced Tuesday (March 7) that they’re heading Stateside for their first headlining tour of the U.S.

The seven-date U.S. leg of The Dream Show2: In A DREAM Tour is slated to begin April 5 with a show at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., followed by stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and Dallas. From there, the K-pop idols will head to the West Coast, where they’ll play the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., before finishing up the tour April 21 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

NCTzens will be able to purchase tickets for all seven dates starting this Friday (March 10) at 4 p.m. local time via either Ticketmaster or AXS.

The group is currently in Jakarta, Indonesia, where they played three back-to-back shows at the Indonesia Convention Center as part of the tour’s Asia leg. Next they’re set to make stops in Bangkok, Thailand and Hong Kong before jetting to Europe to add London, Paris and Berlin to the itinerary.

In December, the NCT subgroup released their holiday single “Candy,” updating H.O.T.’s classic 1996 K-pop track for the 21st century. (The ’90s act is largely credited with establishing the boy-band blueprint as South Korea’s first “idol” group.)

Along with the single, NCT Dream dropped their special winter album of the same name featuring tracks like “Graduation,” “Tangerine Love (Forever)” and “Take My Breath.” The release served as the septet’s follow-up to their 2022 album Glitch Mode, which was repackaged and reissued last May as Beatbox.

Check out NCT Dream’s complete list of U.S. dates below.