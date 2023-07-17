NCT DREAM Explores MBTI Personality Types on New Album ‘ISTJ’

NCT DREAM‘s third album has finally arrived. On Monday (July 17), the K-pop group — which consists of members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung — released its third studio album, ISTJ, which NCTzens can now listen to on streaming. (Physical copies of the album will arrive on Aug. 18).

The album — named after the Myers Briggs’ ISTJ personality type characterized by introversion, fact-based thought, logic and planning — contains a total of 10 tracks: the title song, in which the boys choose getting to know someone over relying on the MBTI personality type; previous single “Broken Melodies”; “Yogurt Shake”; “Skateboard”; “Blue Wave”; “Poison”; “SOS”; Pretzel (♡)”; “Starry Night” and album closer “Like We Just Met,” which all members of the group have a co-writing credit on.

Along with the album release, a video for “ISTJ” also arrived. In the visual, Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung are transported to MBTI World in an ambulance time machine. The septet then arrives at the MBTI World hospital, where patients wait in line to be assigned reading and viewing material in line with various personality types. After a plug is pulled and the boys have a taste of reality, they make their escape and hop back into the ambulance time machine to head back home.

ISTJ comes after NCT DREAM’s second album Glitch Mode. Glitch Mode peaked at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top Current Album Sales and at No. 2 on the World Albums chart. The reissued version of the album, Beatbox, peaked at No. 8 on World Albums.

Watch the video for ISTJ above, and stream the album below.