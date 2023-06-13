NCT DREAM Announces New Album ‘ISTJ’: Here’s When It Arrives

NCT DREAM is coming back with new music. On Tuesday (June 13), the K-pop group announced that it will be releasing a brand new album this summer, with a single from the forthcoming LP to be released six days from now on June 19.

“The return of NCT DREAM! Third full length-album ‘ISTJ’ releases on July 17th! B-side track ‘Broken Melodies’ pre-releases on June 19th!” the group’s official Twitter account shared, along with an image of the seven members — Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Chenle, Jaemin and Jisung — wearing baseball jerseys and gazing up at the scoreboard for the “Dream Stadium.”

The message also promised that the new era for the K-pop group will mark “the beginning of a full-scale comeback promotion” and is a look at “the impact NCT DREAM will bring to the music industry.”

NCT DREAM’s previous studio album release was Glitch Mode. The set — which arrived in March of last year — peaked at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top Current Album Sales and at No. 2 on the World Albums chart. The reissued version of the album, Beatbox, peaked at No. 8 on World Albums.

NCT DREAM most recently hit the stage earlier this month as part of its The Dream Show 2: In A Dream tour with a series of three sold out performances at the Gocheok Dome in Seoul June 1-3. The Latin American leg of the tour will continue between July 4-11, with stops in São Paulo, Santiago (Chile) and Lima before concluding in Mexico City.

See NCT Dream’s announcement below.