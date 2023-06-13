×
NCT DREAM Announces New Album ‘ISTJ’: Here’s When It Arrives

The first single from the project will be released soon.

NCT Dream
NCT Dream Courtesy of SM Entertainment

NCT DREAM is coming back with new music. On Tuesday (June 13), the K-pop group announced that it will be releasing a brand new album this summer, with a single from the forthcoming LP to be released six days from now on June 19.

“The return of NCT DREAM! Third full length-album ‘ISTJ’ releases on July 17th! B-side track ‘Broken Melodies’ pre-releases on June 19th!” the group’s official Twitter account shared, along with an image of the seven members — Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Chenle, Jaemin and Jisung — wearing baseball jerseys and gazing up at the scoreboard for the “Dream Stadium.”

The message also promised that the new era for the K-pop group will mark “the beginning of a full-scale comeback promotion” and is a look at “the impact NCT DREAM will bring to the music industry.”

NCT DREAM’s previous studio album release was Glitch Mode. The set — which arrived in March of last year — peaked at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top Current Album Sales and at No. 2 on the World Albums chart. The reissued version of the album, Beatbox, peaked at No. 8 on World Albums.

NCT DREAM most recently hit the stage earlier this month as part of its The Dream Show 2: In A Dream tour with a series of three sold out performances at the Gocheok Dome in Seoul June 1-3. The Latin American leg of the tour will continue between July 4-11, with stops in São Paulo, Santiago (Chile) and Lima before concluding in Mexico City.

See NCT Dream’s announcement below.

