NCT DREAM Struggles With Long-Distance Relationships in ‘Broken Melodies’ Video: Watch

NCT DREAM‘s first single from its upcoming project is finally here. On Monday (June 19), the K-pop group — which consists of members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Chenle, Jaemin and Jisung — dropped new song “Broken Melodies” and its music video.

The visual sees the K-pop stars caught in the middle of a long-distance relationship, where phone communication is the primary mode of contact with the object of their affections. The guys sing from within several classic phone booths as they remark on how their lover is the person they miss the most.

“Life is but a dream, we got history/ I just wanna feel the chemistry/ Feel you next to me/ You know that I hate this distance/ ‘Cause I’m just left here singing/ Lonely harmonies, broken melodies/ Love-drunk energy, I’m in ocean deep/ Oh, I hate this distance/ And I hate singing,” Mark, Jisung, Renjun and Haechan lament on the poppy, yet solemn track.

“Broken Melodies” serves as the first taste of NCT DREAM’s new album, ISTJ. “The return of NCT DREAM! Third full length-album ‘ISTJ’ releases on July 17th!” the group’s Twitter account shared on June 13, along with an image of the seven members wearing baseball jerseys and gazing up at the scoreboard for the “Dream Stadium.” According to a press release, ISTJ will consist of 10 songs, including the recently released “Broken Melodies.”

In the meantime, NCT DREAM will continue on the Latin American leg of its The Dream Show 2: In a Dream tour July 4-11, with stops in São Paulo, Santiago (Chile) and Lima before concluding in Mexico City.

Watch the visual for “Broken Melodies” in the video above.