NCT DREAM Embraces Old-School Hip-Hop in English-Language Version of ‘Beatbox’: Listen

NCT DREAM is giving fans an English single to feast on, and it’s a re-release of one of the K-pop stars’ more recent tracks. The K-pop group shared its new version of “Beatbox” on Tuesday (March 21), alongside a lyric video handwritten by members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Chenle, Jaemin and Jisung.

“Yeah, pull up to the spot, turn it up (Yeah, yeah)/ Make a beatbox-box and it bump (Yeah, yeah)/ Rhythm with the flow is the gunghap/ Everywhere I go, bring the beatbox/ Yeah, hands up to the top, bring ’em up (Yeah, yeah)/ Make a beatbox-box and it bump (Yeah, yeah) Everywhere I go, make the room hop/ Everywhere I go, bring the beatbox,” the boys sing in unison on the song’s infectious chorus. The lyric video also highlights scenes of the group doing a photo shoot for the single.

“Beatbox” — which serves as NCT DREAM’s second English-language single after “Fireflies” — was originally released as the title track from the group’s second album repackage, Beatbox. The set arrived last year on May 30 and, in addition to the Korean version of “Beatbox,” featured new tracks “To My First,” “Sorry, Heart” and “On the Way,” which did not appear on the K-pop group’s second album, Glitch Mode. Glitch Mode peaked at No. 5 on Billboard‘s Top Album Sales chart, while Beatbox, Glitch Mode‘s repackage, peaked at No. 61.

Up next for NCT DREAM is a tour across the United States titled NCT DREAM — THE DREAM SHOW2: In A DREAM tour, which will kick off on April 5. It is set to make stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle before concluding on April 21.

Listen to the English version of “Beatbox” in the video above.