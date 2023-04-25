NCT DoJaeJung Reveal Their Favorite Part of Forming a New Sub-Unit

There’s another NCT sub-group in town, and fans are eating it up. NCT DoJaeJung — the trio of NCT members Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo — caught up with Billboard to share some of their favorite aspects about being in a new sub-unit together.

So why did the three K-pop star decide to form NCT DoJaeJung? According to Jungwoo, “the reason why DoJaeJung started is because our fans liked it a lot.”

Being able to switch things up from their usual work allowed working together on NCT DoJaeJung to be a fun project for the trio. “The best part was being able to record and try various genres we hadn’t done before. Within that, we were able to freely add in our own emotions and feelings, which was a fun process,” Jungwoo added.

Including NCT DoJaeJung, there are currently five NCT sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV. Doyoung believes the sub-unit’s “expressive vocals” separates NCT DoJaeJung from the other NCT sub-groups, and that he alongside Jaehyun and Jungwoo, “Can show as the three of us along with the new music we’ll be able to share.” And fans need not worry — Jaehyun adds they can expect more “good music” from them in the future.

NCT DoJaeJung released its first mini album, Perfume, on April 17. The set contains six tracks, including lead single “Perfume,” plus new songs “Kiss,” “Dive,” “Strawberry Sunday,” “Can We Go Back,” and “Ordinary.”

Watch the group answer questions with Billboard in the TikTok video below.