NCT 127’s Taeyong Delivers Debut Solo Album, Music Video for Lead Single ‘SHALALA’

Taeyong’s debut solo album is finally here. On Monday (June 5), the NCT 127 member released his highly anticipated project, SHALALA, alongside a high-energy music video for the lead single of the same name.

The visual for “Shalala” sees the K-pop star playing a hacker who is so talented at what he does, he disrupts several multiverses, travels hundreds and thousands of years back in time, and even distorts the shape of Earth. Throughout the hip-hop track’s infectious chorus, the NCT 127 rapper expertly hits choreography with the help of a few back up dancers.

“Wow, wow, wow, wow/ Bounce (We jumpin’ around, let’s go)/ Sha-la-la-la, la-la, oh-my-my/ Sha-la-la-la, la-la, I’ma shine,” the K-pop star raps on the track.

SHALALA arrived with six songs alongside the title track: “Move Mood Mode” featuring Red Velvet main vocalist Wendy, “Ruby,” “Gwando,” “404 File Not Found,” “Virtual Insanity” and “Back to the Past.”

Though Taeyong and several other members under the NCT umbrella have released solo songs via their label, SM Entertainment’s SM Station project, he marks the first member of the group to make a solo debut with an album. Taeyong’s last solo release was 2022’s “Fine,” which was uploaded to SoundCloud in November.

As for NCT 127, the group made moves on the Billboard charts earlier this year with the release of Ay-Yo, the album repackage of its fifth studio album, 2 Baddies. The repackaged set peaked at No. 13 on the all-genre Billboard 200, and spent two weeks on the tally.

Watch the video for “Shalala” above, and stream the album in full below.