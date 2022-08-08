NCT 127’s Next Album Is Arriving Sooner Than You Think

Attention, NCTzens! NCT 127 announced Monday (Aug. 8) that they’ll release a new album this September.

The yet-untitled studio set will be the K-pop act’s fourth album following Sticker: The Third Album, which was released in September and notched the group their third No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart before it was repackaged the following month as Favorite. In its two different forms, the LP was supported by the title track and second single “Favorite (Vampire).”

Not much is known yet about the forthcoming studio effort, including its title, track list or exact release date courtesy of SM Entertainment and Capitol Records. But in a release, the idols teased that they will kick off the era with a pair of electrifying shows in Los Angeles and New York City — their first live performances since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Before mounting their last album cycle with Sticker, the members of NCT 127 admitted to feeling “pretty nervous and worried” about the release. “It’s been a while since we made a comeback and we were feeling a bit uneasy about it,” leader Taeyong said in a news conference at the time. “As much as we’re receiving a lot of great results and love, we’re ready to work even harder and are always working to improve ourselves, so I hope you’ll continue walking with us!”

Shortly ahead of releasing that project, the boy band also celebrated their five-year anniversary as a group with a virtual talk show filled with games and performances exactly half a decade to the day from the release of their debut single “Firetruck” in 2016.