NCT 127 Brings the Hype in Explosive ‘2 Baddies’ Performance: Watch

NCT 127 is continuing its quest for world domination. Ahead of a trio of concert dates across Newark, N.J., and Seoul later this month, the K-pop group — which consists of members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan — made a brief layover in New York City to takeover Good Morning America on Monday (Oct. 10), interact with its NCTzens, and perform its newest single, “2 Baddies.”

The idols took to the stage in an array of streetwear inspired outfits consisting of baggy cargo pants, graphic T-shirts and sweaters and shocking pops of neon green and yellow. The members all hit the detailed choreography in unison and each individual member has the opportunity to shine, before all coming together on the chorus to sing the infectious chorus to “2 Baddies”: “Two baddies, two baddies, one Porsche/ I don’t know what you’re saying/ Look at the coolness as it is, money and manner.”

Following the performance, Mark took to Twitter and Instagram to share a special message on behalf of the group members to the fans that have supported them in their stateside endeavors.

“We got to appear on GMA again today !!! A sincere, big thank you to all of our NCTzens for supporting us!” he wrote. “I know it was a pretty early start today and it was definitey (sic) cold…Thank you for showing up, showing love!! NYC, GOOD MORNING !”

Fans who were unable to attend NCT 127’s takeover had plenty to devour on Instagram, as the group shared several snaps of its time on the show, as well as picture of its members eating at restaurants, and soaking up the New York skyline.

Up next for NCT 127 is its concert at Newark’s Prudential Center on Oct. 13. The group will then head back to Seoul for a pair of concert dates on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 at the city’s Olympic Stadium.

Watch NCT 127 perform on Good Morning America and their snaps from their time in New York below.