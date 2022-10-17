NCT 127 Talks ‘2 Baddies’ Album & Reconnecting With U.S. Fans on Tour

NCT 127‘s North American takeover continues, this time with a visit to Billboard News to discuss what its been like coming up during the K-pop boom as well as the success of the group’s recently released album, 2 Baddies.

The K-pop stars sat down with Billboard News host Tetris Kelly and shared their thoughts on 2 Baddies cementing a new accolade for the group, making them the second K-pop group to have three top five albums in the United States.

“‘2 Baddies’ is our fourth album, and within our company [SM Entertainment], there’s this legendary line of fourth albums,” rapper Taeyong explained. “Likewise, since this was our 4th, it’s an album that our team is very satisfied and happy with. As much as our fans have been waiting, we were able to come all the way way here to the States because of their support.”

Of 2 Baddies, which has thus far spent a total of three weeks on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 3, Mark added, “This is the sound that really represents NCT 127.”

Kelly also asked the idols how they felt leading up to the group’s string of tour dates in the United States, and why it’s going to be even more special than previous times. “We haven’t seen our fans in three years, and throughout that time we did come out with a lot more music, and we just can’t wait to show our performance to our fans,” Johnny said. “It has much more meaning.”

Watch NCT 127’s interview with Billboard News above.