NBA YoungBoy Supports Kanye West, Tells Him to ‘Hold Your Ground’ on New 8-Minute Song

NBA YoungBoy is letting Kanye West know that he has at least one person in his corner after Ye’s string of increasingly unhinged and hate-speech-filled interviews.

Over the weekend, the “Outside Today” rapper shared an eight-minute-long track titled “This Not a Song, This for My Supporters,” in which he shared his feelings about West and insisted he needs to hold his ground.

“It hurt my heart that Kanye let them people break his soul/ How the f— that go? N—a, stay in yo’ home!/ N—a, hold your ground! You strong!”

YoungBoy’s comments supporting Ye come in the midst of a massive upheaval against the rapper over his antisemitic comments, both via social media and in interviews. Most notably, Ye appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars talk show last week and said that he sees “good things about Hitler.”

He added, “I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’ But this guy that invented highways and invented the very microphone I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications.”

Despite Jones’ visible discomfort at the comments throughout the interview, Ye doubled down, adding, “I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis … I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” The rapper reiterated that it’s “time to promote love” by declaring, “I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists.”