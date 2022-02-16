NBA 2022 All-Star Game to Feature Machine Gun Kelly, Usher, Lil Wayne, Gunna, & More

Machine Gun Kelly prepares to perform on the ice during the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 5, 2022 in Las Vegas.

The NBA has released the lineup of artists slated to perform and appear at the upcoming 2022 All-Star Game. The league will honor the 76 greatest players in NBA history during a special halftime ceremony during the 71st All-Star game, which will take place on Sunday (Feb. 20) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Usher, Spike Lee, Tiffany Haddish and Anthony Anderson will narrate a journey through the league’s first 76 years, recognizing the players who’ve “shined the brightest and highlighting the themes of competition, culture and inclusion which have served as the cornerstones of the NBA,” according to a statement announcing the performers.

In addition Earth, Wind and Fire will be featured in a special performance of their 1975 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Shining Star” as part of the halftime finale. The game, which will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, will also feature a loaded pre-game lineup that includes Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly introducing both All-Star teams, with an assist from DJ D-Nice.

Macy Gray, another Ohio native, will also be on hand to sing the national anthem, with Toronto native Ryland James doing the honors for the Canadian National Anthem. The night before he big game — on Feb. 19 — DJ Khaled will be joined by Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Migos and Lil Baby for a performance before the dunk contest during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night festivities that begin at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Singer-actress Keke Palmer will sing the national anthem and the Black National Anthem (“Lift Every Voice and Sing”) accompanied by the Howard University Showtime Marching Band, before the start of the first-ever NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T on Saturday at 2 p.m. on TNT and ESPN2. Friday night’s (Feb. 18) action will find Jimmie Allen, MGK, Quavo, Anuel AA, Kane Brown, Haddish and Jack Harlow, among others, suiting up for the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.