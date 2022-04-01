How the Fruits of Producer Nascent’s Labor Paid Off With Grammy-Nominated Hits, Ye’s ‘Hurricane’ & SZA’s ‘Good Days’

Patience is the fourth fruit of the Spirit, and religious or not, producers have to practice it while waiting on placements with major artists. But Nascent has figured out how to handle it.

For someone who got their first placement at age 18 with 50 Cent – he helped produce “Strong Enough” on Fif’s 2009 album Before I Self Destruct – success still didn’t come overnight for him. Over the last two decades, he’s produced for Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Brent Faiyaz, BJ the Chicago Kid, Orion Sun and many more.

“I was still grinding, which was confusing at times. I guess I started backwards for that being my first one,” he tells Billboard five days before the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Nascent is nominated this Sunday (Apr. 3) for his work on two completely different tracks this year: He’s up for album of the year for Ye’s Donda (which is also up for best rap album) because he co-produced “Hurricane,” featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby (which is up for best melodic rap performance), as well as best R&B song for SZA’s “Good Days.”

“A lot of times the things we do aren’t a reflection of, ‘Oh we just made that last year’ — all this stuff is me just showing up and working and not knowing what’s going to happen,” says Nascent (real name Christopher Ruelas). “Three years later, now we’re here. And it be like that. That’s why you got to show up every day.”

Nascent knew he was destined to be a producer ever since he was 13, five years before his first placement. Now, at age 33, he says that “it don’t even feel like a job. It’s just who you are” – which makes sense given that the first three descriptors in his Instagram bio are “Chicagoan. Producer. Tallest Mexican.”

While celebrating his nominations on the Thursday night (March 31) before the awards show, Nascent, with his towering stature of maybe 6’ 4,” surveys his guests from behind an adorned DJ booth with a floral tapestry of the Virgin Mary at Highland Park’s historic The York Manor, which used to be a church. He’s wearing a black bomber jacket with the Mexican flag embroided on his right shoulder and “PAY BLACK ARTISTS” — and he’s clearly worked with some of the biggest ones — stitched on the left shoulder, as well as “Fuck I.C.E.” on the back. Piñatas of Corona bottles and Grammys are also make up the inside decorum, while outdoor attendees treat themselves to tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more from the ¡Chingón! Catering food truck.

In the moments celebrating what he does, Nascent brings all aspects of who he is to the forefront. And when it comes to his music, he finds his own unique identity, which he classifies as “nostalgic but doesn’t feel old.” The birds subtly chirping throughout “Good Days” and a hip-hop-yet-soulful sample he used and chopped on the original iteration of “Hurricane” are his signature.

“I come from chopping samples, so going through all those stacked records and just listening to all those songs and how they had feeling and soul – it was something,” he says. “Even when I’m doing stuff with Brent or the new stuff we got, I still bring those elements. Like if you hear ‘Clouded,’ that sounds like a sample chop, but it’s an original piece of music and it’s hip-hop.”

But Nascent experienced his own wave of nostalgia the morning of Nov. 23, when this year’s Grammy nominations were announced. “I found out when I went home for Thanksgiving, staying in the neighborhood I used to stay at before I moved to L.A., which is Humboldt Park. I got an Airbnb there,” Nascent recalls. “It was full circle because the last time I was in that neighborhood, my money wasn’t right, I was a little frustrated, but I still did what I was doing. To find out that I got nominated at home, to me, that was the best way. And specifically where I was at, the neighborhood I was in, it was symbolic because I knew the last time I was there. And it was a different story.”

When “Good Days” dropped as a surprise on Christmas Day 2020, after SZA teased it at the end of her “Hit Different” music video, it also came as a surprise to Nascent, one of the three producers on the record alongside Los Hendrix and Carter Lang. Five years after he built on a voice note of Los’ sweet-sounding guitar riff with his own lush drums and sent it to Lang, who eventually played it for SZA in a session where she instantly cut to it, the dreamlike track became an unexpected smash. “Good Days” became SZA’s first solo top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent five weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Streaming Songs chart.

With “Hurricane,” Nascent helped cut the original version back in 2018 when his frequent collaborator Chance invited him to a session and he reconnected with fellow producer BoogzDaBeast. “The only song that came out from those sessions was ‘Hurricane.’ Everything else… it never came out,” he reveals. “Hurricane” was originally slated for Ye’s shelved project Yandhi, and three years later found a home on his 10th album Donda with two special guest stars. “It’s totally different, but it’s still cool to be a part of that. Being from Chicago and being that Kanye West is, for our generation, one of the most influential artists – and he makes sample beats – there’s a lot of symbolism.”

Despite the track’s turbulent title and ride from recording studio to Recording Academy, Nascent learned to embrace the calm before the storm. “Obviously, it teaches you patience — but it teaches you to always try to maintain a level of stillness,” he explains about getting a placement. “If it happens, cool. If it doesn’t, cool. When you get ahead of yourself too much, you start idolizing things and you just set yourself up. This is why you have to keep showing up every day. It teaches you to be present.”