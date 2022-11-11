Nas Is Finally Headlining Madison Square Garden for the First Time

All he needs in one mic, one beat, one stage — and The Garden will do just fine. Following the release of Nas‘ new album, King’s Disease III, the rapper announced on Friday (Nov. 11) that he will be performing a special one-night-only concert at Madison Square Garden, a show that marks the rap icon’s first time hitting the stage at the historic music venue.

The show — which is set to take place on Feb. 24 — will be produced by Live Nation. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Chase cardholders will have early access to tickets starting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 p.m. And for those wanting to score tickets the old-fashioned way, they can be purchased in person at Madison Square Garden and the box offices of its affiliated venues, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theatre.

The one-night-only show comes on the heels of Nas’ recently wrapped NY State of Mind Tour, which saw him hit the road with Wu-Tang Clan and special guest Busta Rhymes for a series of 25 dates across the U.S. and Canada, including stops at Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta, and Newark.

King’s Disease III, which contains a total of 17 songs, was produced and executive produced by Hit-Boy. Nas — who found success in the late ’90s and early 2000s — also participated in the executive production of the record. The album marks Nas’ first offering since the release of his surprise nine-song LP, Magic, which was released last year on Dec. 24.

See the announcement for Nas’ one night only show at MSG below.