Cordae Is Expecting a Baby With Naomi Osaka

Cordae and Naomi Osaka are going to be parents. In a surprise Wednesday (Jan. 11) announcement on social media, the 25-year-old pro tennis player revealed that she is expecting a baby with the 25-year-old rapper, whom she’s been dating since 2019.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka wrote in a note posted to Twitter, also sharing a photo of an ultrasound. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

“I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure,” she continued. “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

The athlete did not mention Cordae in her post. However, the “RNP” musician’s rep confirmed to Billboard that he is indeed the father.

Osaka concluded her note — of which she also shared a Japanese-language version — by writing that even though she doesn’t think there’s a “perfectly correct path to take in life,” she feels that “if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.”

See Naomi Osaka’s pregnancy announcement below: