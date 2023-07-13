Naomi Osaka Shares First Look at Newborn Daughter With Cordae

Cordae and Naomi Osaka are basking in the new parent life, as the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, earlier this month.

The tennis champion took to Instagram on Thursday (July 13) to share a glimpse into the past few weeks, and the first photo featured her daughter’s adorable legs dressed in a fittingly tennis-themed onesie.

Among the other snaps in the photo dump were pictures of Osaka cradling her pregnant belly, laying in the hospital bed before delivery and more. “Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program,” the 25-year-old athlete captioned the post.

Osaka revealed that she was pregnant via Twitter back in January, posting a photo of an ultrasound. “I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure,” she wrote. “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha.”

The tennis superstar and the Grammy-nominated rapper have been dating since 2019, when Osaka posted a video with Cordae to her Instagram. In the clip, the tennis player is seen giggling as the “RNP” musician plays around while checking himself out in a mirror.

See the small glimpse at their newborn bundle of joy below.