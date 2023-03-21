Naomi Osaka Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump on the Streets of Japan

Naomi Osaka took to social media on Tuesday (March 21) to show off the her baby bump, just months after it was revealed she’s expecting her first child with Cordae.

The tennis pro shared a series of snaps from a street in Japan, wearing a cropped green jersey with her last name and the number 97 emblazoned on the back, her baby bump adorably peeking out in front. She paired the top with a pair of voluminous oversized jeans, beige and gray sneakers, large gold hoops and a baseball cap by On.

Osaka’s more than 2.7 million Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sporty on-the-street shoot. “Mama in Japan…better not delete this!!!!!!!” fellow tennis champ Sloane Stephens commented using the Japanese flag and a heart eyes emoji, while a fan wrote, “it’s giving mommy.”

Others were quick to compare the four-time Grand Slam champ to the also-pregnant Rihanna, with one follower writing, “Cordae really saw Asap and said hold my racket” in reference to RiRi’s relationship with A$AP Rocky and another commenting, “okayyy!! it’s giving Rihanna.”

While her latest carousel is the first time she’s posted her pregnancy on her feed, Osaka first revealed she was expecting at the start of the year by sharing a snap of her ultrasound. At the time, she didn’t mention the identity of the baby’s father, but her spokesperson confirmed to Billboard that she was, indeed, welcoming the bundle of joy with Cordae.

Last month, the “Two Tens” rapper sat down with Billboard to discuss his new PUMA x HI-LEVEL collection as well as his friendship with regular collaborator Anderson .Paak.

Check out Osaka’s chic pregnant street style below.