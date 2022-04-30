Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris & More React to Naomi Judd’s Death: ‘Country Music Lost a True Legend’

Naomi Judd attends her induction into the Kentucky Legends Hall of Fame on Oct. 12, 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Naomi Judd passed away on Saturday, April 30, outside of Nashville, and the news of her death left the country music community in mourning.

Judd — the mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd and the wife of Larry Strickland — was a singer in the mother-daughter duo The Judds, who were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The Judds have the most No. 1s on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart among female duos/groups, and the second most No. 1s on the Hot Country Songs chart among all duos.

Her daughters said in a statement to The Associated Press that they had “lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.” The Judd family requested privacy on Saturday and said there are no plans to release further information surrounding her death at this time.

“Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!!” Carrie Underwood wrote on Twitter. “We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today.”

“Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd,” Maren Morris said. “Honored to have witnessed ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ just a few short weeks ago.”

“I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she’d go,” Kristin Chenoweth tweeted.

“Naomi Judd,” Cole Swindell wrote. “So sad to hear this news. Thinking of all of her family & friends. Tough day for country music.”

“This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family,” Travis Tritt said.

See the reactions to Judd’s death below.

